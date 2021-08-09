What to expect in 'Schitt's Creek' S07, if it happens?

Aug 09, 2021

Know speculated plot for 'Schitt's Creek' Season 7

The beautifully produced Eugene and Dan Levy's creation, Schitt's Creek is a clear winner of many hearts. Last year, it had swept all seven major comedy awards at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards. The show being the ultimate celebration of love ended on a satisfactory note. However, it has left enough possibilities for a future season(s). Let's explore. (We hope the Levys are listening!)

Blooming Love

Will David Rose and Patrick Brewer have a happily-ever-after ahead?

If the next season happens, we will undoubtedly explore more of David Rose (Dan) and Patrick Brewer's (Noah Reid) love life. Many are wondering whether David is able to adjust with Patrick in Schitt's Creek without his family. He might, because we are pretty sure Patrick won't let David feel alone. Moreover, the latter might get more involved with Patrick's mom and dad ahead.

Adventure

Alexis Rose might explore more in life; What about love?

Alexis Rose (Annie Murphy), a selfish yet lovable character, knows well how to pave her way out. Alexis in the future will explore herself. However, the biggest question that hangs is whether she will ever be able to stay constant in her love life. We think Ted and Alexis will get together, once again, in the future after exploring their life on their own.

Career

Moira Rose's acting career might bloom ahead? Know how

Moira Rose (Catherine O'Hara) and Johnny Rose (Eugene) decided to head toward California. We might see Moira exploring her future ahead. Undoubtedly Johnny will support his wife and try to make a place for himself as well. Well, there might be chances for Johnny to not have a career at all. And, that brings a doubt whether he will support Moira after his fall.

Repossess

Will Rose family regain the fame and money they lost?

It's been a difficult time for the Rose family to rebuild their lives after losing all the money and the fame they had. We guess the family will not fall into the same loop ever again. Roses might regain the fame and money they have lost in the previous seasons, but, simplicity will become a permanent member of their lives in the speculated future.