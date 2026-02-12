'Ikkis' on OTT: Release date, cast, plot, how to watch
"Ikkis," a new war biopic from Sriram Raghavan, is available to rent on the Prime Video Store as of February 12, 2026, and will be included with Amazon Prime membership on February 26, 2026.
The film brings to life the story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who became the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee after his bravery in the Battle of Basantar.
Agastya Nanda stars as Khetarpal, with Dharmendra making his final screen appearance.
More about the movie
The movie follows Khetarpal as he leads his Centurion tank against tough odds, destroying 10 enemy tanks and helping secure a key bridgehead.
Alongside Nanda and Dharmendra, you'll see Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikander Kher as Risaldar Sagat Singh, and Vivaan Shah as Captain Malhotra.
The storytelling jumps between timelines to dig into military life and values.
Streaming details
You can rent "Ikkis" right now through Prime Video Store Early Access (from February 12).
If you're an Amazon Prime member, it'll be included with your subscription starting February 26, 2026.