'Ikkis' on OTT: Release date, cast, plot, how to watch Entertainment Feb 12, 2026

"Ikkis," a new war biopic from Sriram Raghavan, is available to rent on the Prime Video Store as of February 12, 2026, and will be included with Amazon Prime membership on February 26, 2026.

The film brings to life the story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who became the youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee after his bravery in the Battle of Basantar.

Agastya Nanda stars as Khetarpal, with Dharmendra making his final screen appearance.