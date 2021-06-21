Home / News / Entertainment News / 'The Family Man' becomes fourth-most popular show worldwide, team celebrates
'The Family Man' becomes fourth-most popular show worldwide, team celebrates

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Jun 21, 2021, 02:32 pm
'The Family Man' becomes fourth-most popular show worldwide, team celebrates
'The Family Man' has walked straight into audience's hearts and into IMDb popularity chart

Srikant Tiwari's double life as a devoted family man and a secret agent is living up to its global popularity as The Family Man has entered the "Most Popular Shows" chart on IMDb, and currently reigns at the fourth spot. Directors Raj and DK shared the screenshot of the same, and expressed their happiness. Notably, this list is prepared based on user votes.

Raj-DK, Bajpayee along with the cast and crew are elated

The renowned director duo posted a screenshot of the IMDb list on their official Instagram handle recently. It was also shared on social media by lead actor Manoj Bajpayee, who has been ably shouldering the role of Sri for the past two seasons. Sharib Hashmi, who won acclaim as Tiwari's colleague/friend JK Talpade, retweeted this nice development as well. Congratulations TFM team!

Check out the post here

'Loki' tops chart, followed by 'Sweet Tooth,' 'Mare of Easttown'

Now coming to the ranking, the IMDb list of the most popular shows keeps changing according to the rankings given by users. At present, MCU's Loki, Netflix's fantasy drama Sweet Tooth, and Kate Winslet-led Mare of Easttown are the only shows above the Amazon Prime original. To clarify, the debut season of the show has entered the chart, boasting a solid 8.8 IMDb rating.

Hits like 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S.,' 'The Handmaid's Tale,' 'GoT' trail behind

The Family Man is followed by superhit shows like Lucifer (2016), The Handmaid's Tale (2017), Time (2021), StartUp (2016), F.R.I.E.N.D.S. (1994), and Game of Thrones (2011) in the top 10. There's a chance that the spy-thriller will rise much above in the chart than its current standing, as its trend rate is positive, and its closest competitor Mare of Easttown's trend is facing downward.

What's in store for the upcoming season of 'TFM'?

Riding high on the success of the first two seasons, makers would surely be charged to give their all for the upcoming edition. The second season concluded with an unknown person activating a Chinese mission called Guan Yu and clips of the coronavirus pandemic. Raj and DK have confirmed that season three will be greeting us soon and COVID-19 will be an integral element.

