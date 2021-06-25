Home / News / Entertainment News / Of IMDb's top 10 Indian shows, six are from TVF
Entertainment

Of IMDb's top 10 Indian shows, six are from TVF

Written by
Priyanka Bansal
Last updated on Jun 25, 2021, 12:34 pm
Of IMDb's top 10 Indian shows, six are from TVF
Six out of top 10 Indian shows rated on IMDb belong to TVF

The Viral Fever (TVF) has been bringing us feel-good content ever since Permanent Roommates dropped in 2014. And now it's ruling IMDb charts too, not a surprise there. Of the top 10 Indian shows, six belong to the Arunabh Kumar-founded platform. The chart, a compilation of top 250 Indian shows, has Scam 1992 in the numero uno place, which boasts a solid 9.5 rating.

In this article
Success

'Aspirants' has IMDb rating of 9, is second

Aspirants, TVF's latest offering, comes second. It enjoys a rating of 9 on the movies-series aggregator. Starring Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, and others in pivotal roles, Aspirants follows a group of UPSC examinees. Releasing one episode a week, the show concluded in May, and also helped their YouTube channel reach 10mn subscribers. A second season might be taken up, given the demand.

Content

'Pitchers': Tale about entrepreneurship and start up culture; ranked third

2015's Pitchers, with a solid 9.1 rating on IMDb, is third. The show starring Kasturia, Arunabh, Jitendra Kumar and Abhay Mahajan, narrated a story of four friends, who want to follow their entrepreneurial dreams and have a business of their own. The show sadly couldn't return for a second season, as sexual harassment allegations were leveled against the show's creator and actor Arunabh.

Different

'The Kota Factory' narrated Kota's coaching culture, is fourth

The Kota Factory is fourth. The show has been picked up by Netflix for second season. TKF stood apart not only for its content, but also for a shooting technique that's hardly seen in web-series. It's mostly a black-and-white show, and that gave a very different view on Kota, India's coaching hub. The series starred Jitendra, Ahsaas Channa, Alam Khan and Ranjan Raj.

Information

'Gullak', 'Yeh Meri Family' depicted lives of middle-class families

Gullak, which streamed on SonyLIV in 2019, is rated 9.2. It depicts how a middle class family is trying to stay happy and content with the limited resources they have. This made Gullak grab the fifth position. A similar show, Yeh Meri Family, set in 1998, revolves around a 12-year-old and the way he sees the world around him. It's ninth in the list.

Details

Jitendra Kumar-led 'Panchayat' closes the list of top 10

Jitendra, a TVF staple, led Panchayat, a series backed by the platform that aired on Amazon Prime Video last year. Kumar, known for his fun but nuanced portrayals, played an engineering graduate, who because of lack of unemployment, ends up working at a panchayat office in a remote UP village. Rated 8.8, it also starred veterans like Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Karisma Kapoor birthday special: She wasn't first choice for 'DTPH'?

Latest News

Samsung's next-generation foldable smartphones appear in official-looking renders

Technology

WTC final, Ishant Sharma gets multiple stitches: Details here

Sports

Report on Delhi inflating oxygen requirement doesn't exist: Manish Sisodia

India

England beat Sri Lanka to win T20I series: Records broken

Sports

A new mystery human species has been discovered in Israel

World

Latest Entertainment News

Watch 'Luca' this weekend, fall in love with some monsters

Entertainment

'Sisters on Track' review: Netflix documentary is inspiring and fun

Entertainment

First look of Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon's 'Filhaal 2' released

Entertainment

Emotional, complicated: Jennifer Aniston on 'The Morning Show' S02 storyline

Entertainment

'Balika Vadhu 2' gets its Jagya and Anandi; begins shoot

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'The Family Man' becomes fourth-most popular show worldwide, team celebrates

Entertainment

TVF's 'Aspirants,' dealing with UPSC examinees, to end tomorrow

Entertainment

Ekta Kapoor's next web-series to focus on Indira Gandhi, emergency

Entertainment

Netflix and chill: Streaming giant announces 41 new titles

Entertainment
Trending Topics