Home / News / Entertainment News / Spotted! Imran Khan's beach appearance with his daughter Imara
Entertainment

Spotted! Imran Khan's beach appearance with his daughter Imara

Written by
Sushmita Sen
Last updated on Jun 18, 2021, 07:19 pm
Spotted! Imran Khan's beach appearance with his daughter Imara
Imran Khan at Mumbai beach with daughter Imara enjoying monsoon

Look who came out of his cave! It's Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na actor Imran Khan. He was recently seen with his daughter Imara and his sister at a Mumbai beach. The trio was probably out to enjoy a rainy day together, but upon spotting the paparazzi, they quickly left in a car. Khan's last appearance on-screen was in his 2015 release, Katti Batti.

In this article
Appearance

Father-daughter duo appeared in their monsoon gear

At the beach, Khan was seen wearing a black raincoat along with gumboots and of course, a face mask. Imara looked adorable in a pink raincoat and pink gumboots, walking with her aunt, who was carrying the umbrella. As seen in the video, a paparazzi asked, "Kese ho, sir?" (How are you, sir?). Khan ignored the question and rushed toward his car to leave.

Instagram Post

Watch: Khan spotted after such a long time

Reactions

His fans were overjoyed to see their favorite actor

Khan's appearances are quite rare, and so when they do, it makes his fans happy. Their excitement can be seen in the comment section of the Instagram post. "Good to see you, Imran after ages," a fan commented. Another wrote, "Really we need him in Bollywood." "He used to be my crush in childhood" and "Seeing him after a decade" were the common comments.

Information

Last year, Khan's friend confirmed that he has quit acting

Khan made his last appearance in the Nikkhil Advani directorial opposite Kangana Ranaut. While his fans waited for a comeback, the actor's friend Akshay Oberoi revealed that he has left acting. "My best friend in Bollywood is Imran, who's no longer an actor because he has quit acting," said Oberoi. He further mentioned that Khan plans to be a director and will "direct soon."

Career

Reports claimed that Khan's failed acting career ruined his marriage

Khan is anyway a reclusive actor. Trouble in his marriage pushed him to further isolate himself from the media. According to a Pinkvilla report, one of the major reasons for the separation between him and his wife Avantika Malik was finances. With no movies in hand, Khan reportedly failed to support his family. In the end, Malik had to ask her family to intervene.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Fatherhood' review: Kevin Hart shows reality of being single parent

Latest News

Here's how Vidya Balan brought 'women-led' films in mainstream

Entertainment

Celebrate Onam with Mohanlal's 'Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham' on August 12

Entertainment

WTC final: Play called-off on Day 1 due to rain

Sports

Third wave likely by October. Will it affect children harder?

India

Sony launches 65-inch 4K OLED TV at Rs. 3 lakh

Science

Latest Entertainment News

'A Classic Horror Story' trailer: You have seen it before

Entertainment

'Jagame Thandhiram' review: Dhanush's action drama entertains, makes you empathize

Entertainment

'Sherni' review: Vidya Balan 'roars' brilliantly in this one-woman show

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt begins 'prep' for her upcoming dark comedy, 'Darlings'

Entertainment

'Number-Likh' review: Tony Kakkar, please do away with sexist lyrics

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Have decided to drop the pretense, Aamir quits social media

Entertainment

Aamir's son Junaid's debut film to also star Shalini Pandey

Entertainment

Imran Khan has quit acting, confirms friend Akshay Oberoi

Entertainment

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira reveals she is suffering from depression

Entertainment
Trending Topics