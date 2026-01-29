Imtiaz Ali's next, starring Diljit-Shravari, gets June 2026 release date
Entertainment
Imtiaz Ali's new film, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari, is set to hit theaters on June 12, 2026 (pushed back from April).
The movie promises a fresh spin on modern love and relationships.
Ali describes it as "This film has a big heart. It has a large canvas, yet is very personal."
What's special about this film?
Music lovers can look forward to AR Rahman's soundtrack with lyrics by Irshad Kamil—the same team behind Highway and Tamasha.
The cast also features Vedang Raina and veteran Naseeruddin Shah.
It reportedly marks the first time Imtiaz Ali is working with Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari.