Imtiaz Ali's next, starring Diljit-Shravari, gets June 2026 release date Entertainment Jan 29, 2026

Imtiaz Ali's new film, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sharvari, is set to hit theaters on June 12, 2026 (pushed back from April).

The movie promises a fresh spin on modern love and relationships.

Ali describes it as "This film has a big heart. It has a large canvas, yet is very personal."