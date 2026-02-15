Imtiaz, Sajid Ali announce 'Heer Ranjha' on Valentine's Day

What to expect from 'Heer Ranjha'

Heer Ranjha promises a poetic blend of timeless romance and today's storytelling style.

Ektaa Kapoor shared that the film aims to "transcend time and emotions" for audiences everywhere.

The teaser hints at a moving, possibly tragic love story—though casting is still a mystery and filming starts soon.

If you're into heartfelt romances with a modern vibe, this one might be worth watching out for.