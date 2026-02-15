Imtiaz, Sajid Ali announce 'Heer Ranjha' on Valentine's Day
Entertainment
Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali just announced their next film, Heer Ranjha—a modern spin on the legendary Punjabi love story.
Revealed on Valentine's Day, the movie is directed by Sajid and presented by Imtiaz, with production from Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Preety Ali.
It's also tied to their earlier Laila Majnu universe.
What to expect from 'Heer Ranjha'
Heer Ranjha promises a poetic blend of timeless romance and today's storytelling style.
Ektaa Kapoor shared that the film aims to "transcend time and emotions" for audiences everywhere.
The teaser hints at a moving, possibly tragic love story—though casting is still a mystery and filming starts soon.
If you're into heartfelt romances with a modern vibe, this one might be worth watching out for.