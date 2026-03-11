Indian government asks Telegram to remove channels sharing pirated content
Entertainment
The Indian government has told Telegram to remove thousands of channels sharing pirated films and OTT content, after complaints from platforms like JioCinema and Amazon Prime Video.
Officials say over 3,000 channels are involved in spreading copyrighted material without permission.
Crackdown is backed by new IT rules
This crackdown is backed by new IT rules that make it easier for authorities to demand takedowns and require intermediaries to cooperate with lawful investigations if they're breaking copyright laws.