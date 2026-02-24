Indian-origin author Viswanathan longlisted for International Booker Prize
Padma Viswanathan, an Indian-origin author and translator, just made it to the 2026 International Booker Prize longlist for her English translation of Ana Paula Maia's "On Earth As It Is Beneath."
Out of 128 books submitted by publishers—titles translated into English and published in the UK and/or Ireland between 1 May 2025 and 30 April 2026—only 13 made the cut—so this is a pretty big deal.
Maia's book explores life inside a penal colony
The International Booker Prize is one of the world's top literary awards, with £50,000 split between the author and translator.
The book Viswanathan translated dives into life inside a brutal penal colony and exposes deep-rooted violence—the novel has been praised for its prose and handling of difficult themes.
Viswanathan is also a professor of creative writing
She's not new to the spotlight: her novel "The Toss of a Lemon" was a bestseller back in 2008, and she also teaches creative writing at the University of Arkansas.
Through both her writing and translations, she keeps bringing important stories to new readers.