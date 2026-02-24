Indian-origin author Viswanathan longlisted for International Booker Prize Entertainment Feb 24, 2026

Padma Viswanathan, an Indian-origin author and translator, just made it to the 2026 International Booker Prize longlist for her English translation of Ana Paula Maia's "On Earth As It Is Beneath."

Out of 128 books submitted by publishers—titles translated into English and published in the UK and/or Ireland between 1 May 2025 and 30 April 2026—only 13 made the cut—so this is a pretty big deal.