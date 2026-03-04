Indian-origin writers Kalayil, Majumdar longlisted for Women's Prize for Fiction Entertainment Mar 04, 2026

The 2026 Women's Prize for Fiction just dropped its longlist, and two Indian-origin writers—Sheena Kalayil and Megha Majumdar—made the cut.

Out of 16 books from around the world, their stories stood out for tackling big issues: Majumdar's "A Guardian and a Thief" imagines a future Kolkata hit by climate change, while Kalayil's "The Others" explores life in politically shifting East Berlin.

The prize is all about celebrating fresh perspectives, with former Australian PM Julia Gillard leading the judging panel.