India's 1st AI film festival wraps up in Delhi Entertainment Feb 18, 2026

Delhi just held its first India AI Film Festival on February 17, right at the iconic Qutub Minar.

The event brought together over 500 creators, investors, and tech leaders from around the world to explore how AI is changing visual storytelling.

Organized by InVideo and backed by NVIDIA, it was part of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.