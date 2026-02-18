India's 1st AI film festival wraps up in Delhi
Delhi just held its first India AI Film Festival on February 17, right at the iconic Qutub Minar.
The event brought together over 500 creators, investors, and tech leaders from around the world to explore how AI is changing visual storytelling.
Organized by InVideo and backed by NVIDIA, it was part of the India AI Impact Summit 2026.
Indie AI short films, panel talks
The festival rolled out a red carpet for indie AI short films picked from hundreds of entries worldwide, plus a couple from top studios.
There were lively panel talks—like "The Future of Storytelling"—and other sessions featured speakers including NVIDIA's Vishal Dhupar and InVideo's Sanket Shah sharing insights on where creative tech is headed.
$12,000 in prizes was on offer
Hosting this event at Qutub Minar blended old-school heritage with futuristic tech vibes, putting Delhi on the map as a rising hub for AI-powered creativity.
To top it off, $12,000 in prizes was on offer to standout filmmakers—proof that there's real momentum (and opportunity) in this space.