Movie lovers, good news! INOX, PVR are reopening from tomorrow

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 29, 2021, 07:36 pm

PVR, INOX movie theaters are opening from July 30

The wait is over! The official Twitter account of INOX Leisure has just announced that they are all set to welcome "movie lovers." This means that now you can have an expensive popcorn and watch a movie in INOX theaters, which are opening from tomorrow. Even PVR chain of theaters are "now open," as said by trade analyst Komal Nahta on Twitter.

Details

But hold on, INOX won't reopen in every city, state

Before you jump with excitement, let us tell you that the theaters will be open only in selected locations — not in every state or city. As per INOX's post, the cinema halls will be reopening in some cities in Delhi NCR, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh. For the rest, let's wait for the right time.

Twitter Post

Movie Release

'Mortal Kombat' is the first movie to open in theaters

To attract movie-buffs, INOX shared a promotional video online. It informs that their team is fully vaccinated and COVID-19 protocols will be duly followed in the theaters. Also, the first movie to release on the big screen after a long period is Mortal Kombat. "An epic saga of fight and bravery!Fire #MortalKombat Mortal Kombat releasing tomorrow at #INOX Book your tickets now!" INOX tweeted.

Twitter Post

Information

PVR also 'set to welcome you back,' says Nahta

Nahta informed that PVR is also "set to welcome you back to the BIG SCREEN experience." For movie details and bookings, one can visit the website or app. "To know about any PVR cinema open status WhatsApp on 8800900008 from 10am - 7pm," he added.

Twitter Post

Reaction

Netizens are super excited, say 'long time waiting'

Now fans can easily watch the much-awaited flicks like The Suicide Squad (August 5) and The Conjuring 3 (August 13) on the big screen. Netizens are elated with this development, as many wrote, "finally," while another user said, "From long time waiting, and this time double entertainment." Also, there were a few users, who felt that opening theaters now is still not safe.

Information

INOX is offering free movie tickets to Olympics 2020 winners

Before this news, INOX grabbed the attention with its initiative to boost the morale of participants in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The company, which is the official sponsor of the Indian Olympic team, recently announced that they are going to offer "free movie tickets" to all the medal winners for a lifetime. And, for the other participants, it will be for a year.