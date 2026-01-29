'Intense yet addictive'—Pulkit Samrat on playing boxer in 'Glory'

Glory follows coach Raghubir Singh as he reconnects with his estranged sons, Dev and Ravi, after a brutal attack. Set in the gritty world of boxing, the series dives into family drama, rivalries, dark secrets, and Olympic ambitions.

How did Pulkit prep for it?

To get into shape for the role, Samrat trained hard with professional boxers—he even posted sparring clips on Instagram joking he was "Learning from them like a good boy."

He trained continuously throughout the shoot, which wrapped in mid-2025.

Before Glory, you might've seen him in Rahu Ketu—a modern action take on mythological legends.