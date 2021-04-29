International Dance Day: Actors who are Bollywood's underrated dancers

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Apr 29, 2021, 03:52 pm

Dancing is more intrinsically woven with Bollywood movies than perhaps any other movie fraternity.

Through the years, we have gotten Jitendra, Hema Malini, Mithun Chakraborty, Sridevi, Govinda, Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, and so many more stars impressing us with their quick steps and spotless moves.

But we have also undermined many.

On the International Dance Day, here's a look at these underrated dancers.

Number 1

When Saroj Khan gave Rs. 101 'kharchi' to Sonakshi Sinha

First up is Sonakshi Sinha.

Her debut (Dabangg) didn't give her a chance to showcase her dance skills, but that opportunity came running during her next venture, Rowdy Rathore.

Sinha trained under legendary late Saroj Khan for the song Chamak Challo Chel Chabeli and did so well that Khan gave her a Rs. 101 kharchi.

Her Go Go Govinda moves go underappreciated too.

Number 2

We got SSR, the actor, but not the dancer

Do you know Sushant Singh Rajput worked as a background dancer for stars like Aishwarya Rai?

In fact, it was when he was taking lessons from Shiamak Davar, the latter prodded him to try acting.

That's when we got the SSR, the actor. But the dancer in him didn't really get a chance to flourish the way it should've.

And sadly, it never will!

Number 3

Arshad Warsi has choreographed steps for Anil Kapoor, Sridevi

If the industry has done anything criminal, it's to not give Arshad Warsi a proper dance piece.

He began as a dancer in Akbar Sami's troupe and even secured the fourth rank in World Dance Championship when he was only 21!

He also choreographed steps for Anil Kapoor, Sridevi (Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja).

And yet, he's never mentioned in the best-dancers' list.

Number 4

Parineeti Chopra dazzled in her dance numbers, in vain

Parineeti Chopra is known for her natural and spontaneous acting, but she is also a phenomenal singer and dancer.

That's right!

While she has displayed her vocal range in songs like Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin and Teri Mitti (Female Version), we have rarely seen her feature in dance numbers.

She dazzled in Jaaneman Aah and Jigar da tukda. Take note, Bollywood!