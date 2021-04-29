Home / News / Entertainment News / International Dance Day: Actors who are Bollywood's underrated dancers
Entertainment

International Dance Day: Actors who are Bollywood's underrated dancers

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Apr 29, 2021, 03:52 pm
International Dance Day: Actors who are Bollywood's underrated dancers

Dancing is more intrinsically woven with Bollywood movies than perhaps any other movie fraternity.

Through the years, we have gotten Jitendra, Hema Malini, Mithun Chakraborty, Sridevi, Govinda, Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, and so many more stars impressing us with their quick steps and spotless moves.

But we have also undermined many.

On the International Dance Day, here's a look at these underrated dancers.

In this article
Number 1

When Saroj Khan gave Rs. 101 'kharchi' to Sonakshi Sinha

First up is Sonakshi Sinha.

Her debut (Dabangg) didn't give her a chance to showcase her dance skills, but that opportunity came running during her next venture, Rowdy Rathore.

Sinha trained under legendary late Saroj Khan for the song Chamak Challo Chel Chabeli and did so well that Khan gave her a Rs. 101 kharchi.

Her Go Go Govinda moves go underappreciated too.

Number 2

We got SSR, the actor, but not the dancer

Do you know Sushant Singh Rajput worked as a background dancer for stars like Aishwarya Rai?

In fact, it was when he was taking lessons from Shiamak Davar, the latter prodded him to try acting.

That's when we got the SSR, the actor. But the dancer in him didn't really get a chance to flourish the way it should've.

And sadly, it never will!

Number 3

Arshad Warsi has choreographed steps for Anil Kapoor, Sridevi

If the industry has done anything criminal, it's to not give Arshad Warsi a proper dance piece.

He began as a dancer in Akbar Sami's troupe and even secured the fourth rank in World Dance Championship when he was only 21!

He also choreographed steps for Anil Kapoor, Sridevi (Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja).

And yet, he's never mentioned in the best-dancers' list.

Number 4

Parineeti Chopra dazzled in her dance numbers, in vain

Parineeti Chopra is known for her natural and spontaneous acting, but she is also a phenomenal singer and dancer.

That's right!

While she has displayed her vocal range in songs like Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin and Teri Mitti (Female Version), we have rarely seen her feature in dance numbers.

She dazzled in Jaaneman Aah and Jigar da tukda. Take note, Bollywood!

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Actor Siddharth says BJP members harassing him, leaked his number
Latest News
Redmi Note 10 handset has become marginally costlier in India
Science
'House of the Dragon' set pictures remind fans of 'GoT'
Entertainment
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 announced: Details here
Science
Tripura government to probe conduct of DM who raided weddings
India
Bharat Biotech reduces COVAXIN price to Rs. 400 for states
India
Latest Entertainment News
Actor Siddharth says BJP members harassing him, leaked his number
Entertainment
Siddhanth Kapoor donates plasma, younger sister Shraddha lauds move
Entertainment
Happy Birthday Jerry Seinfeld: Looking back at his incredible journey
Entertainment
'Godzilla Vs. Kong' director returning for a new MonsterVerse movie?
Entertainment
Away from stereotypes: The glorious life of Irrfan Khan
Entertainment
Trending Topics