International Sex Workers Day: Listing movies that depict prostitutes humanely

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on Jun 02, 2021, 03:20 pm

International Sex Workers Day: Some movies that portrayed prostitutes sensitively

Prostitution is touted as the oldest profession globally, and yet it invites nothing but criticism or/and lustful outpourings. The women, who are the sex workers are usually objectified, and generally get no love or compassion from the society. But some movies strive to change their image, giving a sensitive and humanizing look into their lives. On the International Sex Workers Day, we list some.

#1

'Chameli': The prostitute who changes many lives

Chameli, starring Kareena Kapoor in the titular role, shows a story about two strangers, who meet during a rainy night. On one hand, we've Chameli, who is a prostitute, fighting her way through to survive. On the other, there is Rahul Bose as Aman, a bereaved man, always pensive. His perspective changes when he witnesses how Chameli injects life to every single moment. Beautiful!

#2

'Mandi': The camaraderie and struggles of a group of sex-workers

A Shyam Benegal classic, Mandi delved deep into the lives of sex workers, who stay together, come what may. It showed how strong their internal bond was, and also the struggles they have to face in order to make a living. The film, powered through by Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil, perfectly captures their ordeal, when the big and mighty goes against the sex-workers.

#3

'Tales of the Night Fairies': Ode to sex-workers of Sonagachi

This documentary movie by Shohini Ghosh is centered around the sex workers of Kolkata's Sonagachi, Asia's largest red light area. The film features conversations with prostitutes, who share about the problems they face. Their committee too gets a voice here, which brings to surface many issues such as HIV transmission, and lack of resources for the children that are born in brothels.

#4

'Tikli and Laxmi Bomb': Why should pimps get lion's share?

Tikli and Laxmi Bomb is all about Laxmi and Putul. Laxmi has been in the prostitution business for years and has made peace with the fact that the pimps have to be paid a lion's share of their wages. However, Putul, a new joinee, protests against this set system, and inspires others. The film's powerful premise was acknowledged at many international platforms, unsurprisingly so.