Home / News / Entertainment News / Apple TV+ drops 'Invasion' teaser, it's Sam Neill v/s aliens
Entertainment

Apple TV+ drops 'Invasion' teaser, it's Sam Neill v/s aliens

Written by
Srikanth Krishna
Last updated on Jun 10, 2021, 07:00 pm

Alien invasions are always cool to watch. Throw in Sam Neill, and you got yourself a great series. Apple TV+ just unveiled the first teaser for Invasion, and it has city blackouts, a space mission gone awry, an intense war sequence, and pure chaos throughout. Sam Neill, the Jurassic Park actor, is no stranger to catastrophes and destruction, but will he survive this time?

In this article
Information

The teaser reminds us to 'hold on to your humanity'

We don't get to see any aliens in the teaser (yes, it is a travesty), but we get a glimpse at the destruction caused by them. This includes unexpected nosebleeds, random circles in farms, etc. Invasion, set across different continents with multiple storylines, does not reveal what the aliens want or how they look. But the trailer reminds us, "Hold on to your humanity."

Characters

Meet all the characters from the science fiction drama series

Meet all the characters from the science fiction drama series

The upcoming series is not your typical alien invasion story, and it takes you through the journey of five characters. Neill is a sheriff on the verge of retirement, while Shamier Anderson plays a soldier in Afghanistan. Golshifteh Farahani stars as a Syrian immigrant, and Firas Nassar plays her businessman husband. Lastly, Shioli Kutsuna is a mission control officer in Japan's space program.

Details

Here's what you need to know about 'Invasion'

The highly-awaited series hits Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on October 22. You can catch new weekly episodes every Friday. There will be 10 episodes. Jakob Verbruggen, of The Fall and The Alienist fame, will direct multiple episodes. Academy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg (of The Martian fame) is bankrolling the project. The show budget is estimated to be around $200 million.

Projects

'There will be screaming,' Neill about 'Jurassic World: Dominion'

Meanwhile, Neill, who is known for playing the iconic Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park movies, is returning for Jurassic World: Dominion. "I can't give anything away, but a real-life dinosaur is a compelling thing to someone who has devoted his life to them," he teased. "There will be screaming. We know this." The Chris Pratt adventure-thriller is set for release in June 2022.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
If KJo, Ekta Kapoor collaborated, result would be 'Gossip Girl'

Latest News

WI vs SA, 1st Test: Hosts elect to bat

Sports

Vivo Y1s, Y12s become costlier in India by Rs. 500

Science

Yogi's meeting with Amit Shah amid pre-election anxiety in UP

Politics

If KJo, Ekta Kapoor collaborated, result would be 'Gossip Girl'

Entertainment

Tata Motors reaches 2 lakh production milestone for Nexon SUV

Auto

Latest Entertainment News

Salman Khan's fans post tasteless comments to insult Sofia Hayat

Entertainment

Single-mother with menstrual superpowers to lead Emilia Clarke's debut comic-book

Entertainment

Bhumi Pednekar joins 'Raksha Bandhan,' marks second collaboration with Akshay

Entertainment

'Bhuj: The Day India Shook' teaser shakes you from inside

Entertainment

National award-winning director Buddhadeb Dasgupta dies at 77

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'Reminiscence' trailer: 'Nothing is more addictive than the past'

Entertainment

Netflix's K-drama 'Kingdom: Ashin of the North' releasing in July

Entertainment

'The Tomorrow War' trailer: A time-traveling soldier takes on aliens

Entertainment

'Snake Eyes' trailer shows how every warrior has a beginning

Entertainment
Trending Topics