Film on Delhi's pollution menace to be screened at Cannes

Last updated on Jun 19, 2021, 01:13 pm
The 74th Cannes International Film Festival will be held from July 6 to July 17

Indian filmmaker Rahul Jain's Delhi pollution documentary Invisible Demons is part of the Cannes Film Festival's new sidebar on climate issues. Titled Cinema for the Climate, the new section will feature one fiction movie and six documentaries, focusing on the issue of climate change, the festival announced on Friday. The 74th Cannes International Film Festival will be held from July 6 to July 17.

Festival's official site describes it as a 'shocking' documentary

Rahul's Invisible Demons is described as a shocking documentary about pollution in New Delhi and the invisible demons that are the fine particles. "Rahul Jain's camera tries to breathe as it makes its way through this ecological hell, giving us both something to see and something to think about," a brief on the festival's official site read.

Rahul's first film, 'Machines,' was a documentary about factory life

Rahul, who hails from New Delhi, graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Film and Video from the California Institute of The Arts. His first film, Machines, was a documentary about factory life at a large textile mill in Gujarat. The line-up also includes French actor-director Louis Garrel's feature film The Crusade, a drama about children who come together to protect the planet.

Here are the documentaries in the new sidebar section

The five documentaries are— Marcher sur l'eau (Above Water) by Aissa Maiga (Niger-France); Animal by Cyril Dion (France); I Am So Sorry by Zhao Liang (France - China); Bigger Than Us by Flore Vasseur (France); and La Panthere des neiges by Marie Amiguet (France).

