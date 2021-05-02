'Iron Man' turns 13: Here's how it shaped the MCU

Tony 'Iron Man' Stark is unarguably one of MCU's finest characters.

Robert Downey Jr. has immortalized the guy and we cannot envision anyone else as Iron Man, ever.

While his MCU stint may have come to an end (or has it?), Iron Man, the movie with which Stark started his MCU journey, still remains a classic.

We celebrate its 13th anniversary today.

The 2008 movie narrates how Tony Stark becomes Iron Man

The 2008 movie focused on how Tony Stark -- a genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist -- becomes Iron Man.

Being held captive in Afghanistan, Stark creates a weaponized suit of armor to defeat his enemies. Using that, he successfully escapes them.

That's how the superhero was born!

The movie also starred other talented actors like Terrence Howard, Jeff Bridges, and Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts.

How 'Iron Man' changed the MCU and RDJ's career forever

Iron Man revolutionized superhero movies, becoming the anchor for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

It also paved the way for a trilogy with two movies releasing in 2010 and 2013.

This landmark movie also saved the sinking career of RDJ, and deservedly so.

It's like when Chris Evans said, "He's Iron Man, the end," about Downey Jr., we all nodded in approval.

How it broke the conventional rules of superheroes

Iron Man was truly unique because it broke the unwritten rules of superhero movies.

While most superheroes used to keep their identities a secret, Iron Man had no such reservations.

This was also seen in the final scenes, where Stark has no qualms telling journalists that he is, indeed, Iron Man.

Fans rarely saw anything like this happen before in superhero movies.

Jon Favreau reveals why he cast Robert Downey Jr.

Filmmaker Jon Favreau wanted to cast RDJ, because he felt that the Chaplin actor knew how to make Stark "a likable a**hole."

"The best and worst moments of Robert's life have been in the public eye. He had to find an inner balance to overcome obstacles that went far beyond his career. That's Tony Stark," he had said then.

Aren't we glad this happened?