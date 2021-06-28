Home / News / Entertainment News / Babil quits university to focus on his acting career
Babil quits university to focus on his acting career

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Jun 28, 2021, 12:32 pm
Babil quits university to focus on his acting career
The upcoming actor penned an emotional parting note for his university friends

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has decided to drop out of the film studies course he has been pursuing in the UK. He said that he wants to focus completely on his acting career in Bollywood. Babil, who is in his 20s, was pursuing a bachelor of arts degree in film studies at the University of Westminster, UK.

In this article
Acting debut

Babil is set to make his acting debut with 'Qala'

He is set to make his acting debut with director Anvitaa Dutt's Netflix film Qala, also featuring Bulbbul star Tripti Dimri. The upcoming actor penned an emotional parting note for his friends from university. "I will miss you so much. My beautiful friends. I have a very tight circle here in Mumbai, literally 2-3 friends in total," he said on Instagram.

Details

Shoojit Sircar and producer Ronnie set to collaborate with Babil

"Thank you, Film BA, dropping out today, with over 120 credits because I'm giving it all to acting as of now. The Goodbye university of Westminster. I love you my truest friends," he added. Last week, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar and producer Ronnie Lahiri had announced that they are set to collaborate with Babil for a project, details of which are still under wraps.

Instagram Post

Here's what Babil posted on Instagram

Other details

Babil was selected based on his auditions: Ronnie

Babil shared a post with the director and producer Ronnie Lahiri and captioned it as, "Honoured to work with you legends (aye it's a shame we didn't take a picture together @zaynmarie)." Meanwhile, Ronnie said it was a very emotional moment for us today. Babil was selected for the film based on the auditions he gave for the role, Filmfare magazine reported.

