Irrfan Khan's 'Dubai Return' to release at Bandra Film Festival

Jul 02, 2021

We are going to see Irrfan Khan again, in a new film and a new avatar. According to reports, the actor's 2005 unreleased film, Dubai Return, is set to premiere at the Bandra Film Festival (BFF) 2021. Based on a story by Vinay Chaudhary, the movie is directed by Aditya Bhattacharya and has Khan playing the role of a small gangster named Aftaab Angrez.

Premiere

It screened at International Film Festival of India in 2005

The movie will have a virtual premiere at the festival, TOI reported. Talking about the BFF, Pooja Kohli, artistic director of the fest, said that while discussing which movies to showcase, "Aditya's Dubai Return, starring the irreplaceable Irrfan" was one of the titles. While it didn't release in theaters, it had a screening at the IFFI (International Film Festival of India) in 2005.

Last Appearance

Khan's last film was Homi Adajania's 'Angrezi Medium'

Khan's last movie was Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium, which released a month before the actor's death. It touched hearts and became a happy memory for fans. Now, thanks to BFF, we can watch the actor on-screen again. The film festival was launched in February and is a collaboration between Film Karavan and YouTube. Abhay Deol and Aseem Chhabra are members of the advisory board.

Upcoming

There's one more movie of Khan that isn't yet released

Last December, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had announced that Khan's The Song Of Scorpions would release this year. His Twitter post read, "IRRFAN'S LAST MOVIE... #Irrfan's last film - #TheSongOfScorpions - to release in 2021... Directed by Anup Singh... Presented by Panorama Spotlight and 70mm Talkies." Directed by Anup Singh, the film had premiered at the 70th Locarno Film Festival, Switzerland in August 2017.

Cast

Golshifteh Farahani, Waheeda Rehman also star in the film

The movie is said to be a story of "twisted love, revenge and the redemptive power of a song." It also stars Golshifteh Farahani, Waheeda Rehman, and Shashank Arora. In the film, Khan plays the role of a camel trader, Aadam, who falls in love with a scorpion-singer named Nooran (played by Farahani). No further information about the movie's release has been announced yet.