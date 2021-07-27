Will Ajay Devgn be producing a Pratik Gandhi-starrer web series?

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jul 27, 2021, 03:30 pm

Ajay Devgn to back Disney+ Hotstar web series, starring Pratik Gandhi

Pratik Gandhi is busy with multiple projects after the success of Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. According to a recent report, his next digital endeavor is going to be produced by Ajay Devgn. Set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar, the project will be a web series. Another report suggested Devgn has taken up this role for Gandhi's murder-mystery web show Six Suspects.

Details

Is Devgn actually co-producing 'Six Suspects' with Priti Sinha?

An exclusive leak by LetsOTT Global said today that Devgn, who has produced acclaimed projects like Tanhaji and Shivaay in the past, will be bankrolling the Gandhi-led OTT project. The report also said an official confirmation regarding the same was expected soon. Separately, ETimes revealed the Golmaal actor is co-producing Six Suspects along with Priti Sinha, the daughter of late producer Vinay Sinha.

Information

Devgn, Sinha have bagged rights of two books by Swarup

As per the report, the duo felt "it would be great to enter into the OTT space in today's times." The project is based on Vikas Swarup's novel by the same name and the Devgn-Sinha pair has apparently bagged the rights of another book by Swarup (titled The Accidental Apprentice). Notably, Devgn has previously co-produced Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull for Disney+ Hotstar.

Web series

'Six Suspects,' directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, also stars Richa Chadha

While we should take the news of Devgn's participation with a pinch of salt, Six Suspects is currently under production. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the series also stars Richa Chadha in the lead. The series reportedly went on floors at the end of February and its development was confirmed by Chadha in March. Apparently, 50% of the shoot has already been completed.

Works

Both Gandhi and Devgn have multiple projects in their kitty

Apart from this, Gandhi will be sharing screen space with Jackie Shroff and Sharmin Segal in a film titled Atithi Bhooto Bhava. The Gujarati actor began shooting for the romantic comedy in January. He also has an investigative comedy Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan? opposite Taapsee Pannu in his kitty. Devgn, on the other hand, has projects like RRR, Maidaan, Gangubai Kathiawadi, in the pipeline.