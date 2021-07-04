Home / News / Entertainment News / Will 'Bell Bottom' finally end up being an OTT release?
Entertainment

Will 'Bell Bottom' finally end up being an OTT release?

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Jul 04, 2021, 12:48 pm
Will 'Bell Bottom' finally end up being an OTT release?
'Bell Bottom' likely to not get a theatrical release after all

Clouds of uncertainty around the release of Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom are far from clearing out. Although makers announced the espionage thriller will hit the big screens on July 27, the recent decision of the Maharashtra government to tighten COVID-19 curbs once again might push it toward a digital release. As per a report, makers are already discussing the possibilities of an OTT release.

In this article
Tweet

Maharashtra under Level-3 relaxation, hence all theaters are closed

A trustworthy source of OTT release news, LetsOTT Global, tweeted late on Saturday that Bell Bottom might see a direct-to-digital release after all. This is because Maharashtra has been put under Level-3 of its amended five-level unlock strategy, whereby all theaters will remain shut. The call was taken keeping in mind the spread of the Delta and Delta-Plus variants of the virus causing COVID-19.

Twitter Post

Plans to revive business of theater owners/distributers seem bleak

Expectations

Many industry professionals had pinned their hopes on 'Bell Bottom'

With major releases taking the OTT route, Kumar's decision to ahead with a theatrical release was hailed by cinema hall owners and distributors. Exhibitors were optimistic about the big-budget movie drawing the crowd out again. Soon after the Bell Bottom release date announcement, Pen Studios had also announced the release dates of several productions like Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, the untitled Anniyan remake, and Attack.

Timeline

'Bell Bottom' and OTT have crossed roads multiple times before

In May, reports suggested the film's producer Pooja Entertainment was discussing a direct-to-OTT release deal with Hotstar, apparently demanding Rs. 150 crore. Later, reports claimed Amazon Prime Video defeated Hotstar to bag the streaming rights. Elaborating on the deal, LetsOTT Global tweeted on June 30 that Prime Video paid Rs. 30 crore extra to secure the OTT premiere three weeks after the theatrical release.

COVID-19

What is the update on the Delta Plus variant now?

While these reports are speculative and makers might still want to launch the espionage period drama on the big screens, they will definitely have to postpone the release. On the same day when Maharashtra curbs were announced, the Delta Plus variant was reported to have reached 12 Indian states. The mutated variant is being feared to be a potential catalyst for the third wave.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
BMC to demolish part of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow 'Pratiksha': Report

Latest News

SA beat WI in 5th T20I, win series: Records broken

Sports

Volkswagen T-Roc (facelift) SUV previewed in spy shots: Details here

Auto

James Franco agrees to settle sexual-misconduct case for $2.2 million

Entertainment

Coronavirus: India reports 955 more deaths; fatality rate rises slightly

India

Copa America, Argentina beat Ecuador to reach semis: Records broken

Sports

Latest Entertainment News

Actor Pracheen Chauhan arrested in alleged molestation case, gets bail

Entertainment

Has Nora Fatehi lost Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's 'Ganpath'?

Entertainment

Ranveer Singh to make TV debut with 'The Big Picture'

Entertainment

'The Amazing Spider-Man' turns 9: What worked for Andrew Garfield-starrer?

Entertainment

A 'nervous' Alia Bhatt begins shooting for 'Darlings'

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'Ratsasan' Hindi remake gets its inspector Arun in Akshay Kumar?

Entertainment

'Raksha Bandhan' shoot begins, Akshay Kumar dedicates movie to sister

Entertainment

Theatrical release of 'Bell Bottom' opens gates for 'Sooryavanshi', '83'

Entertainment

Akshay Kumar's 'The End' set to start later this year

Entertainment
Trending Topics