Is George Clooney's wife Amal pregnant with twins? Representative responds

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 31, 2021, 03:44 pm

George and Amal Clooney got married in 2014 and became parents to twins in 2017

Back in 2017, George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney welcomed their twins—Ella and Alexander. Recently, speculations were rife that she is pregnant for the second time, again with twins. According to reports, Amal is in her first trimester and the couple, who got married in 2014, has only shared the news with close friends. But, now the rumors have been shut down.

'Stories are not true,' said the couple's representative

As soon as the reports of Amal being pregnant started doing the rounds, the couple's representative was quick to respond. "Stories saying that Amal Clooney is pregnant are not true," Daily Mail quoted the rep as saying. Meanwhile, the Clooney family is on a vacation at Cernobbio, Italy, staying in a luxurious 18th-century Italian estate. Notably, they are considered one of Hollywood's power couples.

Clooney has an estimated net worth of $500 million

Did you know? In 2018, the Ocean's Eleven star was the highest-paid actor and was reportedly making $27,283 every hour. Apparently, Clooney's net worth is $500 million as of now. In the past, the 60-year-old actor has made headlines for dating several Hollywood ladies, such as Krista Allen and the late Kelly Preston. He last appeared in his own 2020 directorial, The Midnight Sky.

In other news, Paris Hilton also rumored to be pregnant

Celebrity pregnancy news spreads like a wildfire, no matter if they are true or not. Recently, reports of Paris Hilton expecting her first baby with fiancé, Carter Reum, also created a buzz. However, she, too, refuted the rumors on her podcast, This is Paris. She said, "I am not yet. I will be after the wedding. I can't wait to have children in 2022."

Hilton will name her children after her favorite cities

Hilton, who is named after the city and the capital of France, announced her engagement with Reum in February. Expecting to have kids in 2022, the 40-year-old said if she gives birth to a girl, she would name her after her favorite city London, and if it's a boy, he would be named "after a city, or a country or a state as well."