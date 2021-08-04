Home / News / Entertainment News / Not Ranbir or Kartik, Ranveer Singh is SLB's Baiju Bawra?
Entertainment

Not Ranbir or Kartik, Ranveer Singh is SLB's Baiju Bawra?

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Aug 04, 2021, 04:25 pm
Not Ranbir or Kartik, Ranveer Singh is SLB's Baiju Bawra?
Hit pair Ranveer Singh-Sanjay Leela Bhansali might collaborate again for 'Baiju Bawra'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has finally found the male lead for his ambitious musical production Baiju Bawra. Not Ranbir Kapoor, or Kartik Aaryan, Bhansali's frequent collaborator Ranveer Singh is going to be the star of the movie, as per a recent report. According to a source, the filmmaker will be officially making the announcement soon, but some "modalities" need to be taken care of first.

In this article
Details

Bhansali will make the official announcement soon, as per sources

A report by ETimes quoted an anonymous source to confirm Singh's casting. "An official announcement is in the offing, but yes, a few modalities yet remain to be worked out. Probably post all that, Bhansali will declare. But as things stand today, it is Ranveer." The same was supported by a Bollywood Hungama report, which stated that Kapoor was apparently never offered the role.

Rumors

Reports suggested Kapoor was approached first for the role

To recall, Bhansali had announced the project back in 2019, and Kapoor was reported to essay the titular character. However, recent reports suggested the Saawariya star was backing out of the project as he wasn't "keen anymore on working with SLB again." Apparently, there was no truth to these speculations, and Bhansali wants to set the record straight. Hence, Singh's casting will be announced.

Quote

'Ranbir was never offered lead role in 'Baiju Bawra''

Commenting on this issue, a source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama that "the only time Ranbir turned down a role in a Bhansali film was when he was offered Guzaarish." That role eventually went to Aditya Roy Kapur. Although Baiju Bawra's male lead has been fixed, there is no update on its production, as SLB's current focus is Netflix original Heera Mandi.

Possibilities

We might see SLB-Ranveer-Deepika trio back on screen

Recently, Aaryan's name was also in circulation after he was spotted at Bhansali's office. Well, if the latest report turns out to be true, then we might see Singh romancing his wife, actress Deepika Padukone under Bhansali's direction once again. This is because Padukone is likely to play the dacoit queen Roopmati in the project. The 58-year-old might begin Baiju Bawra shoot by mid-2022.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
After Suniel Shetty, 'Ashwatthama' makers might rope in Jaideep Ahlawat

Latest News

Chand Mohammad hits it out of the park with 'Paatr'

Entertainment

Britannia to hike product prices over rising cost amid COVID-19

Business

Prithviraj Sukumaran is looking for vengeance in 'Kuruthi' trailer

Entertainment

New York restaurants, gyms to ask for COVID-19 vaccination proof

World

Hyundai VENUE and CRETA have become costlier in India

Auto

Latest Entertainment News

'Turner & Hooch' ep03: All about an annoying squeaky toy

Entertainment

'Pathan': Ashutosh Rana now joins Shah Rukh Khan's R&AW saga?

Entertainment

After Suniel Shetty, 'Ashwatthama' makers might rope in Jaideep Ahlawat

Entertainment

Like Lara Dutta, these actors were also unrecognizable in movies

Entertainment

'Bigg Boss OTT': Host Karan Johar announces show's 'crazy' format

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

Deepika Padukone to play dacoit queen in Bhansali's 'Baiju Bawra'?

Entertainment

Sanjay Leela Bhansali signs 3-project deal with Saregama, 'Gangubai' included

Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi': Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Leela Bhansali summoned by court

Entertainment

Sanjay Leela Bhansali contracts coronavirus, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi's shooting stopped

Entertainment

Deepika Padukone News

Deepika Padukone celebrates 12 years of 'Love Aaj Kal'

Entertainment

Initiatives taken by Deepika Padukone toward betterment of mental health

Entertainment

Shah Rukh to do cameo for Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3'?

Entertainment

Viacom18 announces first aerial action franchise 'Fighter' starring Hrithik, Deepika

Entertainment

Did you know? Ranveer Singh now commands Rs. 50cr/film

Entertainment
Trending Topics