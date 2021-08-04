Not Ranbir or Kartik, Ranveer Singh is SLB's Baiju Bawra?

Aug 04, 2021

Hit pair Ranveer Singh-Sanjay Leela Bhansali might collaborate again for 'Baiju Bawra'

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has finally found the male lead for his ambitious musical production Baiju Bawra. Not Ranbir Kapoor, or Kartik Aaryan, Bhansali's frequent collaborator Ranveer Singh is going to be the star of the movie, as per a recent report. According to a source, the filmmaker will be officially making the announcement soon, but some "modalities" need to be taken care of first.

Bhansali will make the official announcement soon, as per sources

A report by ETimes quoted an anonymous source to confirm Singh's casting. "An official announcement is in the offing, but yes, a few modalities yet remain to be worked out. Probably post all that, Bhansali will declare. But as things stand today, it is Ranveer." The same was supported by a Bollywood Hungama report, which stated that Kapoor was apparently never offered the role.

Reports suggested Kapoor was approached first for the role

To recall, Bhansali had announced the project back in 2019, and Kapoor was reported to essay the titular character. However, recent reports suggested the Saawariya star was backing out of the project as he wasn't "keen anymore on working with SLB again." Apparently, there was no truth to these speculations, and Bhansali wants to set the record straight. Hence, Singh's casting will be announced.

'Ranbir was never offered lead role in 'Baiju Bawra''

Commenting on this issue, a source close to the development told Bollywood Hungama that "the only time Ranbir turned down a role in a Bhansali film was when he was offered Guzaarish." That role eventually went to Aditya Roy Kapur. Although Baiju Bawra's male lead has been fixed, there is no update on its production, as SLB's current focus is Netflix original Heera Mandi.

We might see SLB-Ranveer-Deepika trio back on screen

Recently, Aaryan's name was also in circulation after he was spotted at Bhansali's office. Well, if the latest report turns out to be true, then we might see Singh romancing his wife, actress Deepika Padukone under Bhansali's direction once again. This is because Padukone is likely to play the dacoit queen Roopmati in the project. The 58-year-old might begin Baiju Bawra shoot by mid-2022.