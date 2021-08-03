Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Is this porn,' asks Gehana Vasisth, during live nude session
'Is this porn,' asks Gehana Vasisth, during live nude session

Written by
Shreya Mukherjee
Last updated on Aug 03, 2021, 07:09 pm
'Is this porn,' asks Gehana Vasisth, during live nude session
Gehana Vasisth conducted a nude live recently and asked if the clip came under pornography

Gehana Vasisth, who is out on bail in the pornography case, recently went live on Instagram to prove a point. She reiterated she wasn't wearing any clothes during the session, and asked viewers if they considered it to be pornographic. Then she asked why videos, where she was clothed, were being tagged as porn. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Sessions Court denied her interim relief today.

Post

She assured followers she did not shoot any porn film

The 33-year-old went live on Sunday and asked the people watching her if she looked vulgar or cheap in any way. She then said that in all of her shows, be it on any app or website, she's always fully clothed, yet some people have been claiming that she has shot porn films. She assured them there was no pornographic content before signing off.

Vasisth said the situation was 'height of hypocrisy'

"[I'm] without cloth in this video but no one telling that it's porn but when I wear all the clothes, some [people] claim porn. Height of hypocrisy," wrote the Gandii Baat actress in the caption. For the unversed, Vasisth has been named as an accused by Mumbai Police in the racket involving businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, who was recently arrested.

Next hearing of interim relief plea on August 6

Earlier, when a First Information Report was filed against her, she had cried foul online. The actress had claimed the FIR had been launched against her because she was defending Kundra. On Tuesday, news agency ANI reported Vasisth has been denied interim relief by Mumbai's Sessions Court. The next hearing in the case will be held on August 6.

Vasisth was arrested in February for involvement in porn racket

Notably, Kundra was denied bail on July 28, and the Bombay High Court has reserved order in his petition challenging his arrest by Mumbai Police yesterday. To recall, Mumbai Police Crime Branch had arrested Vasisth way back in February for allegedly being involved in shooting and uploading pornographic content on her website. Later, a case for gang rape and wrongful confinement was also slapped.

