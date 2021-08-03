Home / News / Entertainment News / Tom Hanks signed for 'cameo-like' role in Wes Anderson's next?
Tom Hanks signed for 'cameo-like' role in Wes Anderson's next?

Shreya Mukherjee
Tom Hanks signed for 'cameo-like' role in Wes Anderson's next?
Tom Hanks has been roped in for Wes Anderson's untitled next

Veteran actor Tom Hanks has reportedly joined the cast of Wes Anderson's next feature film. Apparently, the Forrest Gump actor has been roped in to play a minor part. The untitled project stars frequent collaborators of Anderson like Adrien Brody, Bill Murray, and Tilda Swinton. Currently, the director is busy with his latest, The French Dispatch, which is set to be released in October.

This will mark the first collaboration between Hanks and Anderson

Nothing much is known about the plot or title of the endeavor, which is being written and directed by Anderson. Touted to be shot in Spain, The Hollywood Reporter suggests, Hanks might even play a "small, cameo-like" role. Notably, if this news stands to be true, it will be the first time that Hanks collaborates with the renowned filmmaker, a multiple Academy Award nominee.

Shooting might begin in Spain from September

Portals quoted a Spanish paper El Pais to state that Anderson, known for his visually pleasing designs and looks, has already built sets that resemble a desert, in Chinchón, near Madrid, for his next. Earlier, Variety had reported that production will begin in September. The same report had quoted Swinton to note although the film was being shot in Spain, "it's not about Spain."

Anderson's latest 'The French Dispatch' recently debuted at Cannes

Speaking to Variety, Anderson had said he wasn't ready to "share any details." Now coming to the project we know about, The French Dispatch recently premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. Apart from Brody, Swinton, Murray, it stars Lea Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Timothee Chalamet, Owen Wilson, and Benicio del Toro, among others. Backed by Disney-owned Searchlight Pictures, it will drop on October 22.

Hanks was last seen in 'News of the World'

Meanwhile, the two-time Academy Award-winning actor is set to appear in the Apple TV+ sci-fi feature Finch. He also has Baz Luhrman's Elvis Presley movie and Robert Zemeckis's Pinocchio in the pipeline. The 65-year-old was last seen in the western flick News of the World. Directed by Paul Greengrass, the post-Civil War drama brought in laurels for The Da Vinci Code star.

Rajkummar Rao replaces Kartik in Sharan Sharma's next, Janhvi joins

