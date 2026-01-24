Ishaan Khatter opens up about 'Homebound' missing Oscar nod Entertainment Jan 24, 2026

Ishaan Khatter shared his disappointment after Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound didn't make the cut for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Oscars, even though it was among the top 15 out of 89 entries.

Calling the film "a piece of my heart," he posted about how much it meant to him and its message of hope.