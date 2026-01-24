Ishaan Khatter opens up about 'Homebound' missing Oscar nod
Ishaan Khatter shared his disappointment after Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound didn't make the cut for Best International Feature Film at the 98th Oscars, even though it was among the top 15 out of 89 entries.
Calling the film "a piece of my heart," he posted about how much it meant to him and its message of hope.
What's 'Homebound' all about?
Premiered at Cannes in May 2025, Homebound follows two childhood friends (played by Khatter and Vishal Jethwa) who dream of becoming police officers while facing caste discrimination.
Janhvi Kapoor also stars, with Karan Johar producing and Martin Scorsese as executive producer.
The film dropped on Netflix in November 2025.
Why this snub stings a little more
If Homebound had been nominated, it would've been India's first Oscar nod in this category since Lagaan back in 2001—a pretty big deal.
Khatter thanked fans and the crew for their support, ending his note with: "Homebound no feeling is final."