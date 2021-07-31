Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling wrap up 'The Gray Man' shoot

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Jul 31, 2021, 07:16 pm

Filming of Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling's 'The Gray Man' wrapped

Finally! It's a wrap for The Gray Man. The Russo Brothers, Anthony and Joe, have announced that the shooting of the highly anticipated film, starring Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, has come to an end. Notably, this is the fifth collaboration between Evans and the Russo Brothers after two Captain America flicks, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Read on for more details.

This is how the announcement was made

The Russo Brothers shared a picture on social media, in which Joe is seen screaming in front of the camera. The caption read, "When they tell you to leave set because #TheGrayMan is wrapped..." Also, their production house, AGBO, posted a video revealing the shooting is wrapped and captioned it, "Well tie it up and put a bow on it because we are WRAPPED."

Check out the post by the Russo Brothers here

When the filming wrapped on 'The Gray Man'

It is a multi-starrer project, starring many talented actors

If you think Evans and Gosling are the only popular stars in the film, then you're wrong. Netizens are eagerly waiting to see Indian superstar Dhanush and Regé-Jean Page (of Bridgerton fame) in this action drama. The Gray Man also stars many other talented actors like Ana De Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, and Julia Butters. So many gems!

'The Gray Man' is about a 'deadly duel between killers'

The upcoming thriller movie will premiere on Netflix and the release date announcement is still awaited. Gosling will play Court Gentry, who is a former CIA operative and a freelance assassin. According to reports, The Gray Man will be about a "deadly duel between killers as Gentry is hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort of Gentry's at the CIA."

The movie is Netflix's most expensive production

Even though the filming is completed, the post-production is time-consuming. So, it might release next year. Based on the best-selling novel by Mark Greaney, it has Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely as screenwriters, who are popular for their work in several MCU projects. The Gray Man is reportedly Netflix's most expensive production to date, as it's made on a budget of over $200 million.