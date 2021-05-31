Home / News / Entertainment News / Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' filming reportedly wrapped in Australia
Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' filming reportedly wrapped in Australia

Pranav Dixit
May 31, 2021
Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' filming reportedly wrapped in Australia
'Thor: Love and Thunder' has reporedly completed its filming.

Marvel's much-awaited movie Thor: Love and Thunder has reportedly finished filming in Sydney, Australia. The Taika Waititi-directed superhero film has a stellar cast including Chris Hemsworth (Thor), alongside Christian Bale (Gorr the God Butcher), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Chris Pratt, Natalie Portman, Jaimie Alexander, Dave Bautista, and Karen Gillan. The film is currently slated to release theatrically on May 6 next year.

The news of production wrap surfaced from an online post

Reports about the end of filming circulated after a post by hair designer Luca Vannella gained traction. Vannella had apparently received a signed gift from Hemsworth, who thanked him for saving Thor's look and his career. Besides many Marvel movies, Vannella has worked extensively with Hemsworth on many other films like In the Heart of the Sea, Men in Black: International, and Extraction.

Waititi also hinted at finishing shoot, earlier this month

Waititi, who directs the film, had also stated previously that only a few more weeks of filming were left. And now this latest post by Vannella pretty much reaffirms that Thor: Love and Thunder shoot is likely over. However, Marvel Studios hasn't confirmed this news just yet. This will be the fourth movie in the Thor franchise and the 29th film in MCU.

The last film about God of Thunder was 'Thor: Ragnarok'

Thor: Ragnarok, the previous film about the God of Thunder, released in 2017. It received a lot of critical acclaim for Waititi's excellent direction, humor quotient and the cast performances. Fans also showed the film a lot of love, and it ended up grossing over $854 million worldwide. It was preceded by Thor: The Dark World in 2013 and Thor in 2011, both mediocre.

Director reportedly reprimanded by Disney and Marvel over kissing snaps?

Not all is fine with Waititi though. The director has reportedly irked a few Disney and Marvel officials, according to The Daily Telegraph. This happened after some photos, which showed him cozying up with his current girlfriend Rita Ora and Thomson, surfaced on social media. In the pictures, the two women are seen kissing Waititi, a known party animal, and then kissing each other.

