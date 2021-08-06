Home / News / Entertainment News / Aamir on launch of J&K's Film Policy: Moment of happiness
Entertainment

Aamir on launch of J&K's Film Policy: Moment of happiness

Written by
Varnika Sharma
(Sourced from PTI)
Last updated on Aug 06, 2021, 05:18 pm
Aamir on launch of J&K's Film Policy: Moment of happiness
The new Film Policy was launched by the Lt. Governor at a star-studded event

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has said the Jammu & Kashmir's Film Policy 2021, launched by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, will facilitate the shooting of movies in the Valley known for its beautiful locales. The new Film Policy was launched by the Lt. Governor at a star-studded event at the Convention center in Srinagar (SKICC) on Thursday in the presence of filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

In this article
Details

I wish the whole team all the very best: Khan

It aims to establish J&K as the first choice of film shooting destination for filmmakers. "I want to congratulate Manoj Sinha and am also thankful to him for this policy. It is a moment of happiness for the film industry and it will make shooting films here easy. I wish the whole team all the very best," Khan said at the launch event.

Shooting

'Laal Singh Chaddha' not yet covered under the policy: Khan

The actor, who is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha in the union territory, said the administration, police, and all the other agencies have been very cooperative with the team. "The shooting of our film is on and not yet covered under this policy, but the administration, police, and all other agencies have been very cooperative," he said.

Beauty

We've been showered with so much love: Khan

I want to thank the people the most. The people in Kashmir are as beautiful as Kashmir is, Khan said. "We've been showered with so much love, this place is so beautiful that we want to come back again and again and hug you. It is really wonderful," said Khan, who's in the valley with his mother, sisters, ex-wife Kiran Rao and her parents.

Information

Policy will promote industry's overall growth in the UT: Officials

According to officials, the policy has been worked out to promote the overall growth of the film industry in the union territory, setting up of the Jammu and Kashmir Film Development Council and providing hands-on access to the website for talent pool and shooting destinations.

'Dial 100' review: This one isn't worth dialing, gets 2.5/5

