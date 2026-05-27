Jaaferi and Meezaan bring 'He-Man' to Hindi audiences today
Entertainment
Jaaved Jaaferi and his son Meezaan are bringing Skeletor and He-Man to life in the Hindi version of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.
Both are genuinely excited to introduce these classic characters to today's audience; Jaaved even called it a nostalgic, emotional moment since he watched the show with his own kids.
Jaaferi calls Skeletor unforgettable
Jaaved says voicing Skeletor feels surreal because the villain is just so unforgettable.
Meezaan, who's taking on He-Man, shared how much he loved Eternia as a kid and wants to do justice to the hero's legacy.
The two were last seen together in De De Pyaar De 2, where fans loved their chemistry, so teaming up again for this fantasy adventure has a special vibe.