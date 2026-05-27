Jaaferi and Meezaan bring 'He-Man' to Hindi audiences today

Jaaferi calls Skeletor unforgettable

Jaaved says voicing Skeletor feels surreal because the villain is just so unforgettable.

Meezaan, who's taking on He-Man, shared how much he loved Eternia as a kid and wants to do justice to the hero's legacy.

The two were last seen together in De De Pyaar De 2, where fans loved their chemistry, so teaming up again for this fantasy adventure has a special vibe.