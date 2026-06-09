Jackson portrays uncle in biopic 'Michael' now streaming in India

'Michael' grosses over US$888m, ₹82cr India

Michael dives into iconic moments like the making of "Thriller," "Bad," and "Dangerous," while also showing the personal challenges that came with fame.

The movie made over $888 million worldwide, making it one of 2026's biggest hits, and broke records for Lionsgate, including over ₹82 crore at the Indian box office.

You can also rent it on Apple TV.