Jackson portrays uncle in biopic 'Michael' now streaming in India
Entertainment
The much-talked-about biopic Michael, starring Jaafar Jackson as his famous uncle, is now streaming in India.
Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film covers Michael Jackson's rise from the Jackson 5 days to global superstardom.
After smashing box office records, it hit Amazon Prime Video on June 9 for rent and will soon be part of the regular catalog.
'Michael' grosses over US$888m, ₹82cr India
Michael dives into iconic moments like the making of "Thriller," "Bad," and "Dangerous," while also showing the personal challenges that came with fame.
The movie made over $888 million worldwide, making it one of 2026's biggest hits, and broke records for Lionsgate, including over ₹82 crore at the Indian box office.
You can also rent it on Apple TV.