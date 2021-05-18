Home / News / Entertainment News / Jacqueline Fernandez making international debut soon, to play a cop
Jacqueline Fernandez making international debut soon, to play a cop

Pallabi Chatterjee
May 18, 2021
Jacqueline Fernandez making international debut soon, to play a cop
Jacqueline Fernandez to play police officer in her international debut

Jacqueline Fernandez is making her international debut soon. And in it, she will be playing a cop, says a Pinkvilla exclusive report. It adds that her first Hollywood project will be an anthology. Fernandez's bit, Sharing A Ride, has been directed by Leena Yadav, known for her 2015 landmark movie, Parched. Transgender model, Anjali Lama, will be accompanying the actress in this.

The anthology, 'Women's Stories,' will have all-female cast, directors

To recall, it was announced in January this year that the anthology would consist of six stories and will have a cast of only female actors. It will be titled a straightforward Women's Stories, and all the parts will be directed by six women directors across the globe. Yadav is the chosen one from India it seems, and details about the others are scarce.

'The team also canned some sequences at CST police station'

A source revealed to the publication that the Murder 2 actress had completed her portion last October itself. Fernandez's story was filmed in Mumbai and the "key portions of the film are set in and around CST." "The actress plays the character of a cop in this story, and the team also canned some sequences at CST police station," revealed the source.

For now, the 'Murder 2' actress has her hands full

Given the timeline, the actress might have shot for Yadav's directorial before she hopped onto Bhoot Police, alongside her Race 2 co-star Saif Ali Khan. Apart from these two projects, she also has Cirkus, opposite Ranveer Singh. This Rohit Shetty-film has Singh in his first double role. Fernandez has also finished shooting for Attack, alongside John Abraham, and Bachchan Pandey opposite Akshay Kumar.

Her dance moves in 'Dil De Diya' stunned everyone

Fernandez was last seen in the item number Dil De Diya in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The song, composed by Himesh Reshammiya, also featured Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda, who play the protagonist and antagonist, respectively, in the film. Despite having these big stars, her dance moves, directed by Shabina Khan, stunned everyone. "She did magic," Prabhu Deva, Radhe director, had said earlier.

