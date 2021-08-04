After Suniel Shetty, 'Ashwatthama' makers might rope in Jaideep Ahlawat

Jaideep Ashwatthama to share screen space with Vicky Kaushal in 'The Immortal Ashwatthama'

Makers of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film, The Immortal Ashwatthama, are swelling their cast with each passing day. As per recent development, its director Aditya Dhar is reportedly in talks with actor Jaideep Ahlawat, known for Paatal Lok. Earlier, reports of Suniel Shetty being a part of this multi-starrer project were also doing the rounds. Their roles aren't known yet.

Ahlawat has liked his character and the script: Report

A source informed Pinkvilla that the makers have approached Ahlawat for a pivotal role. They further said, "[Ahlawat] has liked the script and the character too, however, nothing is finalized on paper as yet. But the makers are aiming to lock their cast soon, as the film is expected to roll from September." The actor last appeared in Netflix's anthology series — Ajeeb Daastaans.

Kaushal and Ahlawat have worked together in 2018 film, 'Raazi'

Eyeing a 2023 release, the sci-fi movie will reportedly be shot in India, UAE and Iceland. Given that both Shetty and Ahlawat have established reputation as actors, makers will have to sign them for meaty roles. Interestingly, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor and Kaushal have worked together in Raazi, where the former played the role of Khalid Mir, a senior R&AW officer.

Khan, Kaushal have to learn martial arts for this flick

The Masaan star has also teamed up with Dhar in the war film, URI: The Surgical Strike, which garnered appreciation from everyone. But it will be his first time with Ashwatthama's leading lady, Khan. According to reports, she had to learn martial arts and horse-riding for this action-packed flick. And, Kaushal will also have to undergo training for archery, sword-fighting, spear-fighting and martial arts.

Take a look at the first poster of 'Ashwatthama'

Meanwhile, Ahlawat has bagged a British drama remake

Coming back to Ahlawat, he has recently bagged the Indian remake of the famous British series, Guilt. He and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub will play brothers, Jaggi and Daljeet. As per reports, the storyline will revolve around Jaggi, who spends a luxurious life, and Daljeet, who struggles to make ends meet. Everything goes upside down after an accident, which further creates a rift between them.