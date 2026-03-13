Jaideep Ahlawat praises 'brother' Sumit Gahlawat's work in 'KLS 2'
Entertainment
Jaideep Ahlawat just gave a shoutout to Sumit Gahlawat on Instagram, saying, "Keep shining and keep working," appreciating his work in The Kerala Story 2.
Gahlawat said that Ahlawat has always been like an elder brother and honest guide from the start.
Gahlawat credits Jaideep for his growth as an actor
Gahlawat shared that Ahlawat's support means a lot because he's seen his journey up close.
He credits Jaideep for teaching him key acting skills, like learning lines, staying present, and even focusing on breathing.
On the work front for Gahlawat
Sumit is set to appear in separate upcoming projects alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
While The Kerala Story 2 has generated strong reactions and conversations, Gahlawat said he is focused on his craft and grateful for the recognition.