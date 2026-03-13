Jaideep Ahlawat praises 'brother' Sumit Gahlawat's work in 'KLS 2' Entertainment Mar 13, 2026

Jaideep Ahlawat just gave a shoutout to Sumit Gahlawat on Instagram, saying, "Keep shining and keep working," appreciating his work in The Kerala Story 2.

Gahlawat said that Ahlawat has always been like an elder brother and honest guide from the start.