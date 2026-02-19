Jaideep Ahlawat to star in comedy-drama with Huma Qureshi
Entertainment
Jaideep Ahlawat and Huma Qureshi will both appear in a new comedy-drama directed by Hitesh Kewalya, with filming starting June 2026.
The project marks Ahlawat's move into comedy and pairs him with Huma Qureshi, who also appeared in the Gangs of Wasseypur franchise.
Ahlawat's recent projects and potential vibe of the film
Ahlawat has been on a roll lately, joining big projects like The Family Man and Paatal Lok 2, and is believed to be part of Drishyam 3 and Shah Rukh Khan's King.
Fans of both actors can look forward to seeing them in a lighter role together—expect a vibe similar to Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan or Single Papa.
If you love seeing talented actors try something fresh (and enjoy some nostalgia), this one's worth keeping an eye on.