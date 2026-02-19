Jaideep Ahlawat to star in comedy-drama with Huma Qureshi

Ahlawat's recent projects and potential vibe of the film

Ahlawat has been on a roll lately, joining big projects like The Family Man and Paatal Lok 2, and is believed to be part of Drishyam 3 and Shah Rukh Khan's King.

Fans of both actors can look forward to seeing them in a lighter role together—expect a vibe similar to Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan or Single Papa.

If you love seeing talented actors try something fresh (and enjoy some nostalgia), this one's worth keeping an eye on.