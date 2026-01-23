Jameela Jamil's texts about Blake Lively spark controversy
Entertainment
Jameela Jamil's private texts criticizing Blake Lively—calling her a "suicide bomber" and "villain" for her film promotion style—have surfaced in court documents tied to Justin Baldoni's legal issues.
The leak comes as Lively continues her harassment lawsuit against Baldoni, adding fuel to already tense celebrity legal drama.
Jamil responds, sparking debate on feminist critique
After the messages went public, Jamil took to Instagram on January 22, 2026, saying, "Guys, feminism means fighting for the political, social and economic equity for women. Just gender equity," and adding further comments about criticizing other women.