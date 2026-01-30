'Jana Nayagan' gets another legal roadblock; here's what happened Entertainment Jan 30, 2026

Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan has hit another roadblock.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) just filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, making sure no decisions about the film happen without their say.

This comes after the Madras High Court paused an order that would have forced CBFC to give the movie a UA certificate, following concerns over religious content—even though the filmmakers already made 14 cuts.