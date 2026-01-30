'Jana Nayagan' gets another legal roadblock; here's what happened
Entertainment
Vijay's much-awaited film Jana Nayagan has hit another roadblock.
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) just filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, making sure no decisions about the film happen without their say.
This comes after the Madras High Court paused an order that would have forced CBFC to give the movie a UA certificate, following concerns over religious content—even though the filmmakers already made 14 cuts.
'Jana Nayagan's release date pushed back multiple times
The movie was supposed to release way back on January 9, 2026, but it's still in limbo as legal battles continue.
Directed by H Vinoth and rumored to be Vijay's last film before he enters politics, fans now have to wait and see what the Supreme Court decides.