Jason Momoa leaves Toronto as he wraps 'See' S03 filming

Srikanth Krishna
Last updated on Jul 08, 2021, 11:40 am
Jason Momoa leaves Toronto as he wraps 'See' S03 filming
Jason Momoa has finished shooting 'See' season three

Season two of See hits next month, but its next edition isn't that far. News has it that the lead star of the series, Jason Momoa, has finished filming its season three. He shared that he's leaving Toronto, as he has wrapped up shooting for the Apple TV+ show. In a recent Instagram Story, the Aquaman star said, "LOVE U TORONTO IM OUT SOON."

Momoa was shooting for two projects in Toronto

To note, the 41-year-old was stationed in Toronto for a year, where he was shooting for two projects simultaneously. One was See and another was a Netflix movie titled Slumberland, which is a fantasy comedy-adventure film being directed by Francis Lawrence. It will release sometime next year. Back to See, a few weeks back, a teaser for second season was released.

This is the tweet informing the same

What do we know about season two? Teaser introduced Bautista

Season two of See will take us back to the dystopian world, where people have lost their sight. Momoa's character will look to reunite with his family at all costs. However, his biggest challenge will be his nemesis brother Edo Voss (Dave Bautista), who "threatens his family even more." He has abducted Baba Voss's (Momoa) daughter, which will result in an epic duel.

'See': Cast, release date, and more details

Apart from Bautista, other new cast members include Eden Epstein, Tom Mison, Hoon Lee, Olivia Cheng, and Tamara Tunie. The series has also ensured inclusivity, and features cast and crew who are blind or have low vision. Season two is coming to Apple TV+ on August 27, and a new episode will drop every Friday. Apparently, the second and third seasons were shot simultaneously.

Momoa will be joining the 'Aquaman 2' team soon

Now that he's done with See, Momoa will soon join the Aquaman 2 team, who are already shooting in some icy land, as per a photo posted by director James Wan. Apart from that, he will be seen in the upcoming sci-fi thriller Dune, a Denis Villeneuve-venture. Momoa will also be starring in Netflix action-thriller Sweet Girl, set for release this August 20.

Did you know? Ranveer Singh now commands Rs. 50cr/film

