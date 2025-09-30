'Jay Kelly': Netflix movie starring Clooney, Sandler gets release date

Cast and crew of the film

Clooney plays Jay Kelly, an actor facing an identity crisis who heads to Europe with his manager Ron (Sandler) and publicist Liz (Laura Dern) to rediscover himself.

The film touches on self-discovery and fixing family bonds.

Co-written by Baumbach and Emily Mortimer, Jay Kelly also features Billy Crudup and Patrick Wilson.

After premiering at Venice Film Festival in August 2025, it will hit theaters November 14 before streaming online.