Home / News / Entertainment News / 'Death of Auto-tune': Jay-Z's iconic, Grammy-winning track turns 12
Entertainment

'Death of Auto-tune': Jay-Z's iconic, Grammy-winning track turns 12

Written by
Srikanth Krishna
Last updated on Jun 05, 2021, 02:16 pm

Jay-Z has always been a pathbreaker. This was evident in his song Death of Auto-tune (D.O.A.), where the rap mogul addressed the way rappers rely on auto-tune. Auto-tune is the robotic-sounding vocals you hear in songs, which stem out of digital software. It was a rage in the 2000s. Jay-Z smashed that trend with this track that won him a Grammy (Best Rap-Solo Performance).

In this article
Album

Kanye West was the inspiration behind the iconic song

Kanye West was the inspiration behind the iconic song

Notably, Kanye West inspired Jay-Z with his anti auto-tune stance. Interestingly, the duo had recorded many tracks using this technique for Jay-Z's album The Blueprint 3. They later removed all the songs with auto-tune. "In hip-hop, our job is once a trend becomes a gimmick, to get rid of it. We've done that since the beginning of time," Jay-Z shared his hatred for auto-tune.

Inspiration

A Wendy's commercial paved the way to 'D.O.A.'?

Jay-Z shared how the track was born. "Now people are using auto-tune even in [fast food chain] Wendy's commercials...it's like, 'Oh no! That has to go." He also vowed never to say 'bling' again because, "It's become part of main culture. It's the same thing like when the old lady in Oregon starts saying, 'Bling, bling.' It's like, 'I'm never saying that again."

Information

Meet T-Pain, the rapper who made a living from auto-tune

Jay-Z basically lashes out at T-Pain in this song, who is notoriously known for using auto-tune in most of his songs. In fact, he's often credited for popularizing the pitch correction effect, inspiring many top artists, like Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, West, and Diddy. Mentioning T-Pain in D.O.A., Jay-Z says, "You n***as singing too much/ Get back to rap, you T-Paining too much."

Video

Video: Jay-Z plays ball with LeBron, poker with Harvey Keitel

Did you know NBA superstar LeBron James appears in the song's video? The video shows Jay-Z declaring war on auto-tune, as he jams with a jazz band, and plays poker with Harvey Keitel. He also enjoys his pasta and sipping on some chianti. The video, released on June 28, was nominated for Best Male Video at the VMAs, but lost to Live Your Life.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Pearl Puri, 'Naagin' actor, arrested over rape charges by minor

Latest News

Hospital officials refute death reports, say Milkha Singh is stable

Sports

Delhi: COVID-19 cases dip but hospitals' patient-load still on rise

India

Mayawati slams Punjab government for profiteering during emergency

Politics

Samsung Z Fold3's in-display camera will offer better light transmittance

Science

Euro 2020: Decoding the squad of Switzerland

Sports

Latest Entertainment News

Pearl Puri, 'Naagin' actor, arrested over rape charges by minor

Entertainment

KRK's 'Govinda Bhai' in tweet isn't the Govinda we know?

Entertainment

'Feel like f***ing failure,' Kim Kardashian on divorce from Kanye

Entertainment

Netflix's K-drama 'Kingdom: Ashin of the North' releasing in July

Entertainment

Congratulations! Yami Gautam marries her 'Uri' director Aditya Dhar

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'Phenomenal' turns 6: Eminem's 'Southpaw' song still remains a fan-favorite

Entertainment

Beyonce's iconic song 'Best Thing I Never Had' turns 10

Entertainment

Rituparno Ghosh's death anniversary: Remembering the rock for queer community

Entertainment

Happy Birthday Adele: Interesting facts about the deep-voiced English singer

Entertainment
Trending Topics