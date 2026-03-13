Jayasurya's 'Aadu 3' gets release date: Mark your calendars
Entertainment
Aadu 3: One Last Ride - Part 1 is officially hitting theaters on March 19, 2026.
Jayasurya is back as Shaji Paapan, and Friday Film House's Vijay Babu has put all delay rumors to rest, so fans can mark their calendars with confidence.
Cast, crew, and plot details
Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, the new film follows Shaji and his tug-of-war crew on fresh adventures, mixing comedy with a splash of fantasy and history.
The cast features Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Renji Panicker, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, and Bhagath Manuel. Plus, there's a special dance sequence by Vedhika to look out for!