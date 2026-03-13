Jayasurya's 'Aadu 3' gets release date: Mark your calendars

Cast, crew, and plot details

Directed by Midhun Manuel Thomas, the new film follows Shaji and his tug-of-war crew on fresh adventures, mixing comedy with a splash of fantasy and history.

The cast features Saiju Kurup, Vinayakan, Renji Panicker, Sunny Wayne, Dharmajan Bolgatty, and Bhagath Manuel. Plus, there's a special dance sequence by Vedhika to look out for!