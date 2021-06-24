Home / News / Entertainment News / Emotional, complicated: Jennifer Aniston on 'The Morning Show' S02 storyline
Entertainment

Emotional, complicated: Jennifer Aniston on 'The Morning Show' S02 storyline

Written by
Priyanka Bansal
Edited by
Pallabi Chatterjee
Last updated on Jun 24, 2021, 06:45 pm

Jennifer Aniston has a lot on her plate. Fresh from the massive emotional impact F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion had on its viewers, the actor is now looking forward to The Morning Show. The second season of the series, co-starring Reese Witherspoon, will hit Apple TV+ on September 17. A new teaser, released recently, revealed the chaos that would ensue after the shocking events of season one.

In this article
Teaser

Season 2 promises to be even more explosive

To recall, veteran anchor Alex Levy (Aniston) and newcomer Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) decided to expose the toxic work environment of the show on National television. The 2-minute-long teaser gave us a reminder of the on-air expose that the two lead anchors had planned, and how it'd shake up the organization's ecosystem, as expected. It also shows Levy's exit, and her comeback. Promisingly explosive!

Details

Aniston feels satisfied as a producer of this show

Aniston feels satisfied as a producer of this show

Talking about it, Aniston said that the storyline of the gritty series is going to "very intense and emotional and complicated." As its producer, the We're the Millers actor feels satisfied that everything has "fallen into place very organically it feels like." "Running the show behind the scenes, and getting the cuts, and watching it just come to life is just fantastic," she added.

Cast

The new season comes with many new entrants

An audience favorite, the show will also boast of many new cast members, some of whom we got a glimpse of in the teaser. We have Greta Lee as Stella Bak, a technology whiz, who joins the UBA (the network) executive team. Hasan Minhaj, foraying into fiction, enters this season as Eric Nomani, the new co-host. Julianna Margulies also joins the decorated cast.

Show

The show addresses many toxic workplace issues

The new season will consist of 10 episodes that will release every Friday. Original cast members Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar and Tom Irwin return for the season. Based on Brian Stelter's book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV, the series reveal many toxicities of the TV world including sexual misconduct.

Information

'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' paved the way for Aniston-Witherspoon's friendship

Witherspoon first shared the screen with Aniston when she played her spoiled, younger sister Jill on the iconic sit-com F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Though she only appeared for a couple of episodes, Jill remains an audience favorite till date. She even talked about her stint on the reunion.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
'Balika Vadhu 2' gets its Jagya and Anandi; begins shoot

Latest News

Ferrari 296 GTB, with an 818hp plug-in hybrid powertrain, unveiled

Auto

First look of Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon's 'Filhaal 2' released

Entertainment

Tata Nexon EV updated with new wheels and touchscreen console

Auto

Twitter India MD gets relief from court in Ghaziabad case

India

Signal isn't in compliance with IT Ministry rules, claim officials

Technology

Latest Entertainment News

'State-orchestrated massacre,' says Kunal Kamra about COVID-19, gets severe backlash

Entertainment

No one can direct 'Emergency' better than me: Kangana Ranaut

Entertainment

'Krrish 4': Jadoo returns; movie to revolve around time travel?

Entertainment

'Want my life back,' Britney demands conservatorship end; gets support

Entertainment

SSR case: Rajput's choreographer friend files RTI, gets CBI's reply

Entertainment

Features

#LivingLikeKing: Price of SRK's 5 possessions will blow your mind

Entertainment

Weird habits of our Bollywood stars you don't know about

Entertainment

'Radhe' review: Treat for Salman Khan fans, torture for others

Entertainment

Related News

'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' reunion special coming this month. Where are the tissues?

Entertainment

Julia Roberts working on another show, this time with Apple

Entertainment

Jennifer Aniston uploads bauble observing first pandemic, gets called out

Entertainment

COVID-19 scare: 'The Morning Show' production faces second shutdown

Entertainment
Trending Topics