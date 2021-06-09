Jennifer Lopez aiming to encourage women talent through Netflix deal

Jennifer Lopez has inked multi-year deal with Netflix

We all know by now that Jennifer Lopez has signed a multi-year, first look deal with Netflix via her Nuyorican Productions. The incredibly talented singer and actor has maintained that through this pact, she's aiming to push for women-led content for the streaming giant. The 51-year-old will be showcasing diverse female actors, writers, and directors in multiple films, TV series, and other unscripted projects.

'No better home for us than Netflix', says Lopez

"I'm excited to announce my new partnership with Netflix," Lopez confirmed in a statement. "Elaine, Benny, and I believe there is no better home for us than a forward-leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past."

'Lopez brings a distinctive voice to entertainment', says Netflix boss

Bela Bajaria, Netflix Head of Global TV, heaped praises on Lopez, saying, "Jennifer is a singular talent whose creativity and vision have captivated audiences and inspired the next generation around the world." "For years she and the team at Nuyorican have brought a distinctive voice to entertainment, and I'm looking forward to working with her to create new series for our members to love."

'The Mother' and 'The Cipher' already greenlit at Netflix

For now, a couple of projects backed by the Latina has been approved by Netflix. The Mother, inspired by Leon: The Professional, focuses on Lopez, who plays a female assassin. She tries to protect her estranged daughter, while running away from deadly men. The Cipher, another thriller, has her playing an FBI agent, taking on a serial killer's case with challenging codes and riddles.

Outside of Netflix, she has some exciting movies lined up

Outside Netflix, Lopez has finished shooting for her upcoming rom-com movie Marry Me. It is the story of a Latin popstar, who learns that her partner is having an affair. Later, she ends up marrying a stranger, who shows up at her concert with a "Marry me" sign. She will also be seen in Shotgun Wedding involving a hostage situation at a Hawaiian wedding.

JenBen back together? Former lovers spotted getting cozy recently

Recently, Lopez scorched headlines after she was spotted holding hands with her ex, Ben Affleck. The duo was having dinner with some friends in LA. "They looked super happy and Ben had his arm around her during dinner," a restaurant source told PEOPLE. To note, Lopez split from her partner Alex Rodriguez, while Affleck and Ana De Armas called it quits earlier this year.