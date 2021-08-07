Home / News / Entertainment News / TIFF to honor 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye's Jessica Chastain
TIFF to honor 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye's Jessica Chastain

Anamika Bharti
TIFF to honor 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye's Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain to be honored at TIFF with Tribute Actor Award

Hollywood star Jessica Chastain will be honored with the Tribute Actor Award at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). Her movie The Eyes of Tammy Faye, led and co-produced by Chastain, will also premiere at TIFF. Executive director and co-head of TIFF, Joana Vicente, praises Chastain saying she is a powerful actress who brings life to the roles of strong women. Let's explore the movie.

Chastain's one of the most respected actors of her generation

Chastain has impressed Hollywood with her prominent roles that made movies like The Debt, Take Shelter, The Martain, Crimson Peak, and Molly's Game get a special premiere at TIFF. Moreover, her performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye is being appreciated to be a testament of exceptional "presence and talent." Vicente acknowledges Chastain as "one of the most respected actors of her generation."

'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' depicts the history of televangelists

Michael Showalter's directorial is based on the documentary of the same name by Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato. It is written by Abe Sylvia. With Andrew Garfield as Jim Bakker and Chastain as Tammy Faye Bakker, it depicts the history of the two televangelists, chronicling their extraordinary rise, fall, and redemption. Besides the TIFF premiere, the movie will release on September 17 (the US).

Chastain flaunts Tammy Faye's loud and bold makeup look

Chastain's look in The Eyes of Tammy Faye reflects the personality of the notorious singer of the '70s and '80s. With thick eyelashes, glittery silver eye make-up, and big eye-catching jewels, Chastain gathered most of the eyes. The movie will present how Chastain's character Tammy Faye and her husband Jim raised themselves to build the world's largest "religious broadcasting network and theme park" together.

46th Toronto International Film Festival scheduled from September 9-18

The 46th Toronto International Film Festival will be held from September 9 to 18, 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will follow both online and physical screenings this time. Cameron Bailey, however, claims that the festival will not return in its full size as it was in 2019. The 46th edition will feature 100 films, including a special program dedicated to Alanis Obomsawin.

