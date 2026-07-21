Jha returns to spotlight with 'Jugni Ji' Instagram reel
Content creator Sakshi Jha is back in the spotlight after posting a new Instagram reel on July 21, where she lip-syncs to Jugni Ji and a text overlay within the video reads, "Raigbaited so hard that people thought this is my whole personality."
The post seems to poke fun at the backlash from her India's Got Latent 2 appearance, and it's definitely got people talking again.
Followers split, Raina defends Jha
Reactions are all over the place: some followers are cheering her on for owning her story, while others say she's just looking for attention.
The comments reflect how divided people still feel about her stand-up act, where she called herself a "man-hater" and joked about men's egos, sparking viral debates and even getting support from comedian Samay Raina, who asked everyone to ease up on the trolling.