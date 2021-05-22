'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' turns 29: Some lesser-known facts

The coming-of-age teenage romance-drama Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, starring Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka and Pooja Bedi in the lead, released 29 years ago today. It made the actors household names and the film has since attained cult status. The Mansoor Khan-directorial cemented Aamir's position in the industry, as well as in hearts of the fans. Here are some lesser-known facts about the film.

The director revealed that almost 80% of the movie was re-shot because of major changes in the casting. Jhulka stepped in after actress Girija walked out of the film, mid shoot, saying the film was taking longer than the time she had committed. Milind Soman, playing Deepak Tijori's role of Shekhar Malhotra, was also replaced after completing 30% of the shoot at Aamir's behest.

The iconic song, Pehla nasha, pehla khumar was written with different lyrics than what were finally used, revealed Jatin Pandit of composer duo Jatin-Lalit. It was actually veteran lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri, who penned the now immortal lyrics. The song also cemented Farah Khan's place as a choreographer. An AD on the film, she reportedly stepped in after Saroj Khan backed out from the project.

We know Aamir's nephew Imran made his debut in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Naa but did you know his first appearance on the silver screen was in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar? He plays the role of a young Aamir Khan, who is a happy-go-lucky kid lost in his own world. Years later, he revealed that he cried all day after shooting the pants-down scene!

Akshay Kumar was the first choice for the role of Shekhar Malhotra, and had auditioned for the same, but missed out because the makers felt he played football in a weird manner. Nagma was offered Bedi's part and Aditya Pancholi was considered for playing Aamir's brother, which ultimately went to Mamik. We are glad none of that worked out, the final cast seemed perfect!