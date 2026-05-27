'Jolly LLB 3' free on JioHotstar starting May 29

'Jolly LLB 3' earns ₹171.64cr worldwide

Inspired by real-life land protests, the film follows two rival lawyers (Kumar plays the sharp but morally gray Jagdishwar Mishra, while Warsi returns as the more idealistic Jagdish Tyagi) as they clash over a major land dispute involving a powerful industrialist (Gajraj Rao).

The cast also features Saurabh Shukla as Judge Tripathi, plus Amrita Rao and Huma Qureshi.

With strong box office numbers (₹171.64 crore worldwide) and lots of praise for its mix of drama and humor, this third installment is definitely worth a look.