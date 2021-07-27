'Jolt' review: Kate Beckinsale's electric saga had everything yet nothing

Written by Anamika Bharti Mail Last updated on Jul 27, 2021, 06:00 pm

'Jolt' gets 2.5 stars out of 5

What was that! Amazon's Jolt had a lot to sink into. The movie starts with a beautiful quote saying, "Everyone wants to be normal, but no one wants to be ordinary." However, it doesn't end similarly. Jolt spins around Kate Beckinsale's character Lindy and her suffering from Intermittent Explosion disorder. First 30-minutes threw light on her past life and growing romance. Here's our review.

Character

'Jolt' merges Lindy's struggle with action, but no thrill

Lindy lashing out on her physciatrist

Lindy loses temper on someone for even the smallest of things, like talking loud, being rude, tapping shoes, and other similar stuff. To control the ready-to-boil situation, her psychiatrist made her try a new thing, something like jolting, meaning giving electric shocks to the body whenever the urge of harming someone hits. The storyline molded Lindy's struggle into action, which sometimes became extra.

Storyline

Love story started in one second and died in another

Lindy's romantic story starts and ends in a blink. She meets a well-mannered man and falls in love with his easy-going personality. But the newfound love, Justin, gets murdered just before their third date. That's the point where I thought the real story has begun. Sadly that didn't happen. Lindy decides to find Justin's murderer and cops chase her instead of digging the case.

Wonder

Few scenes were too much to process why it happened

'Jolt' provides some answers to many questions

Seeing Lindy tossing babies seemed unnecessary and unacceptable. How could one intentionally get into a baby's ward to hide, and then on being found, throws a baby at a police officer and says, "I trust you." There were a bunch of other parts that seemed purposeless. Why did Lindy blow off her apartment? Why were the police not laying focus on Justin's murder?

Shocks

Everything shuffled and squeezed out not a thing

By the end, (spoiler alert!) Lindy realizes that it was her two-day-old boyfriend who purposely made her chase him, and kill people all the way long. And, it was her psychiatrist who secretly passed her information to the mobsters. The last shock was a mysterious woman with no name (Susan Sarandon) who appeared out of nowhere, and seemed that she offered Lindy a job.

Verdict

This action drama will test your patience; gets 2.5 stars

The movie will beat out your patience of wanting some thrill

Jolt felt like so many short imaginations of ideas wrapped up in a bundle, which finally came out to be of no meaning. The future (a speculation) might have Lindy refusing that mysterious lady and rather consider going on a date with Vicars, the police officer, but the film could have been more absorbing had the story followed just one track. Verdict: 2.5/5 stars.