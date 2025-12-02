Jr NTR hits pause on 'Devara 2' to focus on other films

What's next for Siva and 'Devara' fans?

With Devara 2 delayed, Siva is now exploring new projects instead of waiting around.

He already had the script ready but can't move forward until Jr NTR wraps up his other movies.

Fans will need to be patient—there won't be any updates on the sequel anytime soon.

The original Devara set high expectations after its blockbuster run.