Jr NTR hits pause on 'Devara 2' to focus on other films
Entertainment
Jr NTR has asked director Koratala Siva to put Devara 2 on hold, even though the first film was a huge hit.
He's choosing to work with directors Prashanth Neel, Trivikram Srinivas, and Nelson first, so there's been no real progress on the sequel for about a year.
What's next for Siva and 'Devara' fans?
With Devara 2 delayed, Siva is now exploring new projects instead of waiting around.
He already had the script ready but can't move forward until Jr NTR wraps up his other movies.
Fans will need to be patient—there won't be any updates on the sequel anytime soon.
The original Devara set high expectations after its blockbuster run.